Judon recorded 61 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles across 16 games in 2017.

This year was a big test for Judon, a former-fifth rounder, who saw the writing on the wall when Baltimore spent a pair of Day 2 picks on edge rushers (Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser) in the draft. Judon responded by entrenching himself as a fixture on the edge for the Ravens, playing in every game and posting strong number on a nearly weekly basis. Looking ahead, it stands to reason that the Ravens will want a longer look at Bowser and Williams in Year 2 of their respective careers, which could signal a dialed back role for Judon. Still, Judon did enough to at least retain a regular role on the edge for the Ravens for 2018.