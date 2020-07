Judon will play out 2020 under the franchise tag, Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Judon and the Ravens failed to work out a long-term extension before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. The outside linebacker is scheduled for a $16.8 million salary in 2020 as he looks to build upon last year's career highs for sacks (9.5) and QB hits (33). Judon played 81 percent of Baltimore's defensive snaps as a 16-game starter in 2019, and he should see a similar workload in 2020.