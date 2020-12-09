Judon was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and will be available for Monday's game against the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Judon has been unavailable since being added to the list Nov. 29, but he'll be ready to return for the pivotal clash between AFC North foes. He'll have the opportunity to get a week of practice under his belt by Monday and should be able to play without limitations.