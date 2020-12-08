Judon (ankle) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be active for Tuesday's matchup against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Judon was added to the reserve list Nov. 29 and made unavailable for last Wednesday's 19-14 loss to the Steelers, marking the 28-year-old's first missed game of 2020. The reigning Pro Bowler has recorded four sacks, 34 tackles and pass two deflections over 10 starts this season, but a second straight absence inserts Tyus Bowser into a No. 1 role at outside linebacker.