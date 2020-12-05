site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Matt Skura: Activated off COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Ravens have activated Skura off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
It remains unclear if Skura tested positive for the illness or just had close contact with someone who has. However, he is now set to return to his usual role at center.
