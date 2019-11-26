Play

Skura will undergo season-ending knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Monday's win over the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Skura was having an outstanding season on the Ravens' offensive front, so this may have a ripple effect on how dynamic their offense is going forward. The team is expected to roll out undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari as its starting center Sunday against the 49ers.

