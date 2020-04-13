Ravens' Matt Skura: Inks RFA tender
Skura (knee) signed his contract tender with the Ravens on Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Skura is set to earn a contract in the range of $2.1 million as he sticks with Baltimore for the 2020 campaign. The 27-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL sustained in November, in addition to a dislocated kneecap. He's aiming to be ready for training camp.
