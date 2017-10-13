Ravens' Matt Skura: Listed as out for Sunday
Skura (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Skura sprained his MCL in Week 5 and was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks anyhow. Rookie Jermaine Elumunor is likely to slot in the lineup for the time being.
