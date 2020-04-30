Play

Skura (knee) posted a video of himself participating in lower-body strength drills Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Skura is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL suffered in November, so footage of him already back to squatting 345 pounds is certainly encouraging. The 27-year-old continues to aim to be available for training camp, and he's expected to serve as Baltimore's starting center for the 2020 campaign.

