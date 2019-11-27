Play

Skura (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Skura sustained a significant knee injury during Monday night's win over the Rams, and he's slated to undergo season-ending surgery as a result. Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari is expected to fill in at center for the Ravens in Week 13 against the 49ers.

