Ravens' Matt Skura: Progressing well in recovery
Skura (knee) said Wednesday that he's making good progress in his recovery and no longer has to use crutches, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Skura suffered a torn ACL, PCL and MCL in addition to a dislocated kneecap last November, so it's encouraging to see the veteran center making progress significant progress in his rehab. He still appears to be targeting training camp as a return date. In the wake of Marshal Yanda's retirement, Skura's return to full health will be of paramount importance for the Ravens in 2020.
