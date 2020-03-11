Skura (knee) said Wednesday that he's making good progress in his recovery and no longer has to use crutches, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Skura suffered a torn ACL, PCL and MCL in addition to a dislocated kneecap last November, so it's encouraging to see the veteran center making progress significant progress in his rehab. He still appears to be targeting training camp as a return date. In the wake of Marshal Yanda's retirement, Skura's return to full health will be of paramount importance for the Ravens in 2020.