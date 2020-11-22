site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Matt Skura: Pushed to backup role
Skura will be benched for Sunday's game against the Titans because of recent issues with his snapping, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Skura has reportedly struggled with bad snaps for two straight games, and the Ravens are making a change in a vital AFC showdown. Patrick Mekari will start at center as a result.
