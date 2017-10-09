Skura (knee) was revealed to have an MCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Skura sustained the injury against the Raiders on Sunday and has an expected recovery timetable of 2-4 weeks. The 24-year-old was starting in place of Marshal Yanda (ankle), and rookie Jermaine Eluemunor is next up on the depth chart for the Ravens.