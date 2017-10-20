Skura (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Skura was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his MCL in Week 5 so this was to be expected. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and rookie Jermaine Elumunor will likely start again at right guard after playing every offensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories