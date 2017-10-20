Ravens' Matt Skura: Will not play Sunday
Skura (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Skura was expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after spraining his MCL in Week 5 so this was to be expected. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and rookie Jermaine Elumunor will likely start again at right guard after playing every offensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
