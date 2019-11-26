Ravens' Matt Skura: Won't return Monday
Skura (knee) is out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams.
The team classified his injury as a knee sprain, and Skura appeared to have his left leg trapped under the pile in the second quarter. The veteran has started 29 games in a row for the Ravens at center, but was carted off the field Monday. In his stead, Bradley Bozeman shifted over to center, with Patrick Mekari taking over at left guard.
