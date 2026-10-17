Hibner (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Hibner was held out of practice all week due to a hand injury that he sustained during the Ravens' Week 5 overtime win over the Falcons. Per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun, Hibner is not considered to be a candidate for injured reserve, so the rookie tight end could be back in action as soon as Week 7 against the Bengals. In Hibner's absence, Josh Cuevas and Nick Vannett are both in line for more snaps on offense while operating behind TE1 Mark Andrews.

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