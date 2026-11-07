Hibner logged one reception for five yards on two targets in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Hibner ranked second among Baltimore tight ends with 30 offensive snaps, just behind Mark Andrews (32). The former didn't do much with the opportunity, but it was a very quiet game for the Ravens' passing game as a whole, as starting QB Joe Fagnano threw for just 60 yards. Baltimore will likely have the recently acquired Jacoby Brissett starting behind center for the team's next game (Monday, Oct. 16 versus the Chargers), but Hibner has just six catches across eight contests this season, so he's not a viable fantasy option regardless of who is throwing him the ball.