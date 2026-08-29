Hibner caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Friday's 41-3 preseason win over the Commanders.

Eight different Ravens caught multiple passes in the rout as neither team used their starters, and Hibner worked with the first-team offense, catching one pass from Tyler Huntley and another from Joe Fagnano. Hibner, a fourth-round rookie out of SMU, is fighting for snaps and targets at tight end behind veterans Mark Andrews and Durham Smythe, with his main competition being fellow first-year player Josh Cuevas.