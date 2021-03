The Ravens did not place their franchise tag on Judon, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Baltimore will allow both Judon and Yannick Ngakoue to test the open market when free agency officially kicks off March 17. Hensley reported back in January that Judon is looking to earn $20 million per season on his next contract. Though Judon is sure to gather plenty of suitors in free agency, he'll likely have difficulty earning that large of a per-year figure.