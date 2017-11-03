Ravens' Maurice Canady: Activated from IR
Canady (knee) was moved to the active roster Friday.
Canady is finally healthy after suffering this knee injury back in July. The 2016 sixth-round pick only has four NFL games under his belt, during which he's logged two tackles while playing on special teams.
