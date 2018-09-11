Ravens' Maurice Canady: Dealing with thigh injury
Canady is dealing with a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports
Canady missed practice Monday with an injury that was previously undisclosed. With the Ravens playing on Thursday this week, Canady faces an abbreviated period with which to get healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.