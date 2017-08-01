Ravens' Maurice Canady: Goes under knife
Canady (knee) had a knee procedure, but isn't expected to miss the entire season.
Canady played four games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury. He recorded two tackles on special teams, but didn't record a snap on defense. After cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL, Canady was in the running for a starting nickleback position. The injury status was vague, yet as with any knee surgery, expect some missed time.
