The Ravens promoted Canady to the active roster Saturday.

Canady has played in 19 games with the Ravens over the last three years, notching 34 tackles and a pass breakup. He'll add depth to the team's cornerback corps since Marlon Humphrey (back) and Jimmy Smith (knee) on the mend.

