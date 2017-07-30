Canady suffered a potentially serious knee injury during Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

The exact severity won't be released until Canady undergoes more testing, but at this point, it's not a promising outlook for the former sixth-round pick. Canady was expected to battle for a spot as the team's top nickleback following Tavon Young's ACL injury, although his injury now clears the way for Lardarius Webb to grab that spot.