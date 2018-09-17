Ravens' Maurice Canady: Lands on IR
Canady (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Canady's thigh injury popped up a week ago and failed to practice all week. It appears the ailment ended up being a serious one, as the defensive back's season is likely over. The Ravens re-signed linebacker Albert MClellan with their open roster spot.
