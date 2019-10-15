Canady (hamstring) had nine tackles (nine solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 23-17 win over Cincinnati.

The depth cornerback was able to lead his team in tackles for the game, despite suiting up in just 60 percent of his team's defensive snaps. Canady has been solid this season, now up to 20 tackles and an interception through six games. He's managing a hamstring injury this week, so his availability for Week 7 is in question.