Play

Canady (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Canady is one of a number of defensive players battling injury for the game, and won't be able to give it a go Sunday. In his stead, the team should be able to hold their own at cornerback after acquiring Marcus Peters from the Rams earlier this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories