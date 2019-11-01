Canady (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

Canady participated in Friday's practice on a limited basis and last saw action in Week 6 against the Bengals. If the 25-year-old is able to go, he'll likely fill a depth role in the Ravens' secondary.

