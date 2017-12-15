Ravens' Maurice Canady: Questionable for Week 15
Canady is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns with a knee injury.
Canady was a limited participant in practice this week to earn the questionable tag. The 23-year-old spent the first half of the season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery at the start of August, but it remains unclear if this is an aggravation of the same ailment.
