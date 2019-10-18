Play

Canady (hamstring) is listed questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Canady is one of a number of Ravens corners battling injury this week, but with the recent acquisition of Marcus Peters, the team ought to be able to weather the storm. The 25-year-old is just a week removed from leading Baltimore in tackles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories