Ravens' Maurice Canady: Resumes practicing
Canady (knee) took part in the Ravens' practice Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Canady has missed the first six weeks of the season while recovering from the knee issue, but he'll be an option to return from injured reserve within the next 21 days if he proves fully healthy. If Canady does ultimately rejoin the 53-man roster, he'll likely be ticketed for a special teams role.
