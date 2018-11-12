Canady (thigh) resumed practicing Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Canady remains on injured reserve, so he won't appear on Baltimore's practice reports. The Ravens now have a 21-day window to decide on Canady's eligibility for the rest of the season, and will need to decide whether to keep him on IR or activate him to the 53-man roster. If Canady does return, expect him to play a depth role in Baltimore's secondary.

