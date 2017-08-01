Canady suffered a cartilage tear in his knee at Sunday's practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports.

Coach John Harbaugh indicated that the cartilage tear is not "season-ending usually." Canaday was the leading candidate to replace Tavon Young as the team's starting nickel cornerback, so this injury is certainly a blow to those chances. There is still no estimated timetable for his recovery.

