Ravens' Maurice Canady: Won't play Thursday
Canady was ruled out against the Bengals on Thursday, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
It's no surprise that Canady was ruled out, given that he hasn't been able to practice this week due to a thigh injury. Darious Williams will serve as Brandon Carr's primary backup as long as Canady is sidelined.
