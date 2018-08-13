Ravens' Maxx Williams: Back at practice Monday
Williams (ankle) participated in Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Williams rolled his left ankle just under a week ago and was forced to miss Thursday's preseason game against the Rams. It's yet to be seen whether he is back to practicing in a full capacity, but he looks to be on track to play in the next preseason game given that it's not until next Monday in Indianapolis.
More News
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Suffers left ankle injury•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Facing serious competition•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Plays minor role in 2017•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Kept to six yards•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Three receptions Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut highlights changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.