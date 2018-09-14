Williams caught all three of his targets for 31 yards and also had one carry for seven yards in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

It was a near-identical showing from Williams' Week 1 outing when he caught all three of his targets for 32 yards. Williams is behind Nick Boyle in the pecking order for playing time among Baltimore tight ends and Mark Andrews' presence puts a cap on his target upside. The Ravens will host the Broncos in Week 3.