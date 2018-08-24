Williams is expected to make the Raven's final roster, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Williams is reportedly a lock to make the Raven's 53-man roster with rookie Hayden Hurst out 3-4 weeks due to a stress fracture in his foot. The No. 55 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Williams has never lived up to his draft capital, logging only 354 career yards over 25 games played. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Williams will need show show well to earn a role after Hurst returns.