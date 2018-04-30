Williams finds himself in a crowded tight end room after the Ravens used a first-round pick on Hayden Hurst and a third-round selection on Mark Andrews, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams was the first tight end selected in the 2015 draft, coming off the board at No. 55 overall. He's never come close to matching his draft status, and he appeared to lose some of his athleticism after suffering a major knee injury in 2016. Williams did bounce back to fill a blocking role last season, but he'll likely find himself on the roster bubble as he prepares for the final year of his rookie contract. Hurst and Andrew both offer far more upside in the passing game, while fellow 2015 draft pick Nick Boyle is more reliable as a run blocker.