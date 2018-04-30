Ravens' Maxx Williams: Facing serious competition
Williams finds himself in a crowded tight end room after the Ravens used a first-round pick on Hayden Hurst and a third-round selection on Mark Andrews, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams was the first tight end selected in the 2015 draft, coming off the board at No. 55 overall. He's never come close to matching his draft status, and he appeared to lose some of his athleticism after suffering a major knee injury in 2016. Williams did bounce back to fill a blocking role last season, but he'll likely find himself on the roster bubble as he prepares for the final year of his rookie contract. Hurst and Andrew both offer far more upside in the passing game, while fellow 2015 draft pick Nick Boyle is more reliable as a run blocker.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...