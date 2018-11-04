Ravens' Maxx Williams: Healthy scratch Sunday
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
It's the second straight game Williams will sit out without an injury designation. Williams is in the last year of his rookie contract -- the Ravens drafted him in the second round in 2015 -- so this could be a sign it's the end of the road for him in Baltimore.
