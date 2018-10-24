Ravens' Maxx Williams: Held to a yard
Williams had a one-yard run and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 24-23 loss to New Orleans.
With the Ravens facing third and one during their second drive of the game, the offense turned to Williams' 250-pound frame to barrel ahead for a first down. It was a somewhat-nifty way of using the fourth-year tight end, but certainly doesn't make up for the two straight games in which he has not been targeted in the passing game. Williams has hauled in all 14 targets he has seen this season, but appears to have been deemphasized in favor of rookie Mark Andrews and fellow veteran Nick Boyle. Unless and until that changes, Williams is not a fantasy factor, even against a middle-of-the-road Panthers pass defense.
