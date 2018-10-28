Ravens' Maxx Williams: Inactive Week 8
Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers.
The move doesn't come as a complete surprise, considering Williams' snaps had dwindled down to a season-low 20 versus the Saints in Week 7. He also hadn't seen a target since Week 5 versus the Browns. The 2015 second-round pick apparently has been passed by Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle in the pecking order, so his gameday inactive status may be more or less the norm for him moving forward.
More News
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Held to a yard•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Limited to eight yards•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Nabs all five targets against Steelers•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Just one reception against Broncos•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Catches all three targets Thursday•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Nabs all three targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...