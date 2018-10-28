Williams (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers.

The move doesn't come as a complete surprise, considering Williams' snaps had dwindled down to a season-low 20 versus the Saints in Week 7. He also hadn't seen a target since Week 5 versus the Browns. The 2015 second-round pick apparently has been passed by Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle in the pecking order, so his gameday inactive status may be more or less the norm for him moving forward.

