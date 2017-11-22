Williams caught both of his targets for six total yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over Green Bay.

A bum ankle has taken a big chunk out of Williams' season, but he's working his way back into the fold. He's caught five passes in his two weeks back in action and edged Ben Watson for second among Baltimore tight ends with 34 total snaps. Baltimore features the tight end in its offense more than most teams, but that's not enough to make Williams worth keeping an eye on in what is the NFL's weakest passing offense based on yards per game.