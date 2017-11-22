Ravens' Maxx Williams: Kept to six yards
Williams caught both of his targets for six total yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over Green Bay.
A bum ankle has taken a big chunk out of Williams' season, but he's working his way back into the fold. He's caught five passes in his two weeks back in action and edged Ben Watson for second among Baltimore tight ends with 34 total snaps. Baltimore features the tight end in its offense more than most teams, but that's not enough to make Williams worth keeping an eye on in what is the NFL's weakest passing offense based on yards per game.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...