Ravens' Maxx Williams: Limited to eight yards
Williams caught both targets that came his way for a total of eight yards during Sunday's 12-9 loss to Cleveland.
Williams came back down to earth a bit following Week 4's five-catch performance. The Ravens love throwing to the tight end about as much as any team in the league, but those targets are being split among Williams, Nick Boyle, and Mark Andrews. Williams has the most catches of the group, but is second in yards and last in targets and touchdowns. With only so many passes to go around, it's hard to lean on Williams -- especially on Sunday against a Tennessee defense that ranks among the top 10 in the league in several pass-defense categories.
