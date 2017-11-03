Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game agaist the Titans.

Williams was a full participant in practice throughout the week, so him drawing the questionable tag raises eyebrows. Barring a setback, we expect him to be cleared to play in time for Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. He could even assume an expanded role if Nick Boyle (toe), who didn't practice this week, isn't given the green light to play.

