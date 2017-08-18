Ravens' Maxx Williams: Looks better in Miami
Williams looked the best he has all summer in Thursday's preseason game against Miami, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Bouncing back from a major knee surgery that's a first for an NFL player, Williams was ready for the start of training camp but apparently has failed to impress. While Nick Boyle and Ben Watson appeared to handle most of the first-team work in Thursday's game, Williams did catch an eight-yard pass from Ryan Mallett shortly before halftime, and then added an impressive 40-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. The 2015 second-round pick doesn't figure to open the season with a major role, but he could push for some playing time on passing downs.
