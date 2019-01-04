Williams appeared in 13 games in 2018, recording 16 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets.

The Minnesota product was more effective in 2018 compared to his 2017 season, but the writing was on the wall for Williams when Baltimore spent two high draft picks on tight ends this past April. Williams did produce when given the opportunity, as evidenced by his 8.4 YPT mark and 94 percent catch rate, but the chances were hardly there on a consistent basis. Provided that the Ravens don't re-sign Williams, he should draw some interest in free agency because he does have tools that aren't always easy to find on the open market. Williams was a solid athlete coming out of college who has since developed into a reliable pass-catcher and run-blocker. Some of his athleticism may have tailed off after a major knee injury cost him much of the 2016 season. Still, he'll be entering his age-25 season in 2019 and won't be out of a job long assuming the Ravens turn the page with Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst.