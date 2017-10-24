Williams (ankle) isn't participating in practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Ravens' decision to sign tight end Gavin Escobar on Monday signaled that Williams likely isn't back to full health yet, and the latter's absences from the team's first two practices of the week would seemingly support that notion. It's looking unlikely that Williams will be ready to play Thursday against the Dolphins.

