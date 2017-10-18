Play

Williams (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams returned from a three-week absence for Sunday's game against the Bears, only to suffer a new ankle injury during the first half of an eventual 27-24 loss. He didn't return to the game and seems likely to miss more time, leaving Vince Mayle as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end.

