Ravens' Maxx Williams: Missing more practice time
Williams (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams returned from a three-week absence for Sunday's game against the Bears, only to suffer a new ankle injury during the first half of an eventual 27-24 loss. He didn't return to the game and seems likely to miss more time, leaving Vince Mayle as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end.
