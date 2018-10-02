Ravens' Maxx Williams: Nabs all five targets against Steelers
Williams caught all five of his targets for 51 yards Sunday against the Steelers.
Williams kept his 100 percent catch rate intact Sunday with his best performance of the year. He has caught 12 passes for 151 yards through four games and his reception count is third on the team among tight ends. Baltimore's deep tight end rotation limits the respective ceilings for Williams, Nick Boyle, and Mark Andrews; Hayden Hurt's impending return to the fold only further muddies the picture. Williams and company will face the Browns in Week 5.
