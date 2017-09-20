Williams reeled in all four of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Cleveland.

Williams may be Baltimore's third-string tight end, but not many third-stringers see 41 percent of a team's offensive snaps as Williams did on Sunday. The Ravens look like they're likely to mix and match their tight ends from week to week, with all three playing at least a quarter of the offensive snaps in each of the team's first two games. Though Benjamin Watson is the team's primary pass-catcher at the position, Williams might find himself with a nice game here and there as Baltimore looks to give Joe Flacco easy completions.